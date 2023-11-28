White House defends "robust" COP28 team despite Biden snub

Washington DC - The White House said on Monday a "robust" US delegation would attend a key UN climate summit in Dubai despite the fact that President Joe Biden is planning to miss it.

President Joe Biden does not plan to attend the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, UAE. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

John Kerry, the US climate envoy and a former secretary of state and senator, will be leading the US team at the COP28 meeting along with two other senior officials, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.



"We're going to have a robust representation obviously, and we expect it'll be productive," Jean-Pierre told a briefing.

Biden "has delivered the most ambitious climate agenda in history," she added.

Both Jean-Pierre and White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said they had no updates on Biden's travel plans when asked about reports he was not going to attend.

A US official said on condition of anonymity Sunday that Biden would miss the Dubai summit, after two years of attending the talks in hopes of highlighting US leadership.

Biden was not planning to attend COP28 this week during a gap in his schedule on Friday and Saturday, or during a second window close to the end of the talks on December 12, the official said.