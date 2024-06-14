Crazy "demonic pelican" dinosaur fossil found in the Australian outback

Richmond, Australia - When Kevin Petersen went digging for fossils three years ago, he probably didn't expect to end up with a "demonic pelican" dinosaur named after him. Yet, that's exactly what happened.

Kevin Petersen's discovery has revealed a whole new species of flying dinosaur. © IMAGO/Zoonar

In the heat and dust of western Queensland in 2021, a team of dedicated scientists dug through the dried-up soil for fossils to include in a museum in the nearby town of Richmond.

What fossil curator Kevin Petersen discovered, however, was far more interesting and valuable than he'd bargained for – a 100 million-year-old fossil of a previously unknown dinosaur species.

Hidden among the rocks, Petersen's careful archeological digging unearthed the remains of a massive flying predator with a whopping two-foot wide jaw of sharp teeth.

Once it had been excavated, the remains were carefully extracted and studied by a team of scientists from Curtin University, who have now released a study in Scientific Reports / Springer Nature, confirming it to be a new species.

"The group that I work with have sort of been called 'demonic pelicans'," Adele Pentland, a PhD candidate who led the Curtin University research team, said.

"The specimen includes complete lower jaws, the tip of the upper jaw, 43 teeth, vertebrae, ribs, bones from both wings, and part of a leg," said Pentland of the discovery.

"Also present are very thin and delicate throat bones, indicating a muscular tongue, which helped during feeding on fish and cephalopods."