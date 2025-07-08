Texas floods: Death toll hits 100 as hopes for missing people fade

Hunt, Texas - The death toll in Texas from severe flooding rose to more than 100 as authorities continued to recover bodies in the wake of the catastrophe.

The death toll from catastrophic flash floods that hit Texas over the long July 4 weekend has risen to 100 as authorities continue to search for survivors. © REUTERS

In Kerr County, which saw the worst of Friday's flash floods, authorities confirmed 84 people have died, including 28 children, many of them at the Camp Mystic summer camp for girls.

Emergency services are continuing to search for missing people, but hopes of finding more survivors are dimming. In addition, operations being hampered by ongoing rain, flooding and power outages in some areas.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote to the inspector general at the Commerce Department demanding an investigation into the shortfalls amid reports of understaffing at local National Weather Service offices and of several key positions being unfilled.

Over the weekend the New York Times, citing a union official, reported that the nearby NWS office in San Antonio lacked a senior hydrologist, staff forecaster, and meteorologist.

It also reported that officials were concerned about the flood risk but rejected installing a warning system, saying it was too costly.