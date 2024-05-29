EPA accused of corruption in huge scandal over pesticide test results

Washington DC - The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has been accused of sharing false pesticide test results with the public.

The US Environmental Protection Agency has come under fire for releasing apparently misleading findings about the presence of harmful chemicals in pesticides. © STEFANI REYNOLDS / AFP

Last May, the EPA issued a press release claiming that 10 pesticide products it tested contained no perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), contradicting a study published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials by former EPA researcher Steven Lasee.

PFAS are long-lasting chemicals linked with various harmful health impacts in humans and animals.

The NGO Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER) on Tuesday accused the agency of lying about its results after a Freedom of Information Act request revealed PFAS has been found in the tested products.

"It’s pretty outrageous. You don’t get to just ignore the stuff that doesn’t support your hypothesis," PEER's director of scientific policy Dr. Kyla Bennett said, according to The Guardian.

"That is not science. That is corruption. I can only think that they were getting pressure from pesticide companies."