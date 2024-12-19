EPA allows California's 2035 ban on new gas-powered car sales

Washington, DC - The Biden administration has allowed California to introduce and enforce strict standards and rules on vehicle emissions, including a ban on new gas-powered car sales by 2035.

California is set to ban new gas-powered car sales by 2035. © AFP/David McNew/Getty Images

The new emissions standards required the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to grant waivers which would allow the state to enforce emission rules, and set a precedent for other states to follow suit.

California's new regulations enforce emissions requirements that go beyond regulations introduced by the EPA in the Clean Air Act, hence the need for the agency to issue waivers.

"California has longstanding authority to request waivers from EPA to protect its residents from dangerous air pollution coming from mobile sources like cars and trucks," EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said in a Wednesday statement.

"Today’s actions follow through on EPA’s commitment to partner with states to reduce emissions and act on the threat of climate change," he added.