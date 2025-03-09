Flaming inferno engulfs New York as firefighters battle four wind-driven wildfires!

New York, New York - After devastating forest fires raged in Los Angeles in January, the East Coast has now also been hit as an inferno of flames puts New York in a state of emergency.

After devastating wildfires raged in Los Angeles in January, the East Coast has now also been hit as an inferno of flames puts New York in a state of emergency. © Andrew Tallon/AP/dpa

On Saturday, four brush fires broke out in the metropolis, sending residents into a panic.

As the New York Post reports, Governor Kathy Hochul immediately declared a state of emergency.

Shortly after 1 PM local time, thick, black clouds of smoke filled the sky above.

Driven by strong winds, the flames spread quickly and residents had to be evacuated.

Pine Barrens, an extensive area of pine trees on Long Island, was particularly badly affected.