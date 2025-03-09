Flaming inferno engulfs New York as firefighters battle four wind-driven wildfires!
New York, New York - After devastating forest fires raged in Los Angeles in January, the East Coast has now also been hit as an inferno of flames puts New York in a state of emergency.
On Saturday, four brush fires broke out in the metropolis, sending residents into a panic.
As the New York Post reports, Governor Kathy Hochul immediately declared a state of emergency.
Shortly after 1 PM local time, thick, black clouds of smoke filled the sky above.
Driven by strong winds, the flames spread quickly and residents had to be evacuated.
Pine Barrens, an extensive area of pine trees on Long Island, was particularly badly affected.
What started the New York wildfires?
There have also been casualties, as one firefighter suffered second-degree burns and had to be taken to the hospital while another sustained minor injuries.
It is not yet possible to say exactly what started the fires. According to one resident, however, one fire broke out after a car accident when a vehicle suddenly burst into flames.
Firefighters and the military are fighting the flames from the ground and from the air.
According to authorities, the fire was already around 50% contained by the evening.
Nevertheless, there are warnings that it could be days before the situation is fully under control.
The disaster is reminiscent of the terrible fires that raged in the same area 30 years ago.
Cover photo: Collage: Steve Pfost/Newsday/AP/dpa, Steve Pfost/Newsday/AP/dpa