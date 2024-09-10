Fungus-fueled bat crisis linked to the death of 1300 children in the US

Scientists have linked the death of bats due to a lethal fungus to steep increases in infant mortality across the US. The study found that pesticide use played a role in the increase in child deaths.

The deaths of bats across the US have been linked to infant mortality rates. © Unsplash/2H Media

When a deadly fungus, suitably called "Pseudogymnaoscus Destructans," migrated to the US from Europe, bat colonies in North America quickly started to decline.

The fungus' name was particularly descriptive, as the fungus creeps its way into bat colonies when they are hibernating in winter. Also known as "White-nose syndrome," it sprouts up as little white bits of fuzz on their noses and can destroy an entire bat colony.

In a study published in Science last week, scientists revealed an unlikely link between the brutal destruction of the US bat populations and a steep increase in the average infant mortality rate, as well as the death of 1300 children.

Due to the fact that bats prey on agricultural insect pests, the US has faced increasing problems with crops that would have otherwise been protected.

The study suggests that the subsequent use of pesticides to compensate for the lack of bats is likely to be the cause of economic problems as well as health costs linked to child mortality.

"County-level insecticide use and infant mortality due to internal causes both increased after the emergence of white-nose syndrome, whereas farms' crop revenue decreased," said Bianca Lopez, associate editor at Science, in the article's summary.

In the study's introduction, author Eyal G. Frank stated that he validated "Previous theoretical predictions that farmers respond by substituting bats with insecticides."

"Because those are toxic compounds, by design, this substitution leads to higher human infant mortality rates in the areas affected by the bat die-offs," he wrote.

"I find that farmers compensated for bat decline by increasing their insecticide use by 31.1%. The compensatory increase in insecticide use by farmers adversely affected health – human infant mortality increased by 7.9% in counties that experienced bat die-offs."