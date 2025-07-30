Gigantic earthquake off Russian coast sparks tsunami alerts and evacuations across Pacific

Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy, Russia - One of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded in history struck Russia's sparsely populated Far East early Wednesday, causing tsunamis up to 12 feet across the Pacific and sparking evacuations from Hawaii to Japan.

The magnitude 8.8 quake struck in the morning off Petropavlovsk on Russia's remote Kamchatka peninsula and was one of the 10 biggest recorded, according to the USGS.

Russian authorities said a tsunami hit and flooded the port town of Severo-Kurilsk, while local media said a wave of between 10 and 13 feet high was recorded in the Elizovsky district of Kamchatka.

A video posted on Russian social media showed buildings in the town submerged in seawater. Authorities said the population of around 2,000 people was evacuated.

Several people were injured in Russia by the quake, state media reported, but none seriously.

Authorities in Russia's far eastern Sakhalin region declared a state of emergency in the northern Kuril Islands. The mayor there said that "everyone" was evacuated to safety.

Officials from countries with a Pacific coastline in North and South America – including the US, Mexico and Ecuador – issued warnings to avoid threatened beaches.

In Japan, nearly two million people were advised to evacuate, and many left by car or on foot to higher ground.

A four-foot tsunami reached a port in the northern prefecture of Iwate, Japan's weather agency said, but there were no injuries or damage reported by early afternoon.