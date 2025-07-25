Social media misinformation on extreme weather events is derailing rescue efforts, study finds

Washington DC - Major social media platforms are enabling and profiting from misinformation around extreme weather events , endangering lives and impeding emergency response efforts, a research group said this week.

A photo shows flooding caused by a flash flood at the Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas, on July 5, 2025. © RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP

The report from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) – which analyzed 100 viral posts on each of three leading platforms during recent natural disasters, including deadly Texas floods – highlights how their algorithms amplify conspiracy theorists while sidelining life-saving information.

"The influence of high-profile conspiracy theorists during climate disasters is drowning out emergency response efforts," the report said, adding that the trend was "putting lives at risk."

Nearly all of the analyzed posts on Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram lacked fact-checks or Community Notes, a crowd-sourced verification system increasingly being adopted as an alternative to professional fact-checkers, the report said.

Elon Musk-owned X lacked fact-checks or Community Notes on 99% of the posts, while Google-owned YouTube "failed entirely," with zero fact-checks or Community Notes, CCDH said.

The report noted that well-known conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' false claims during the LA wildfires amassed more views on X throughout January than the combined reach of major emergency response agencies and news outlets, including the Los Angeles Times.

"The rapid spread of climate conspiracies online isn't accidental. It's baked into a business model that profits from outrage and division," said Imran Ahmed, CCDH's chief executive.

During the wildfires, online scammers placed social media advertisements impersonating federal emergency aid agencies to steal victims' personal information, Ahmed said, citing local officials.

"When distraught people can't distinguish real help from online deception, platforms become complicit in the suffering of innocent people," he added.

The tech platforms did not immediately respond to requests for comment.