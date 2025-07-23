Federal court to decide if climate collapse is "unconstitutional" in youth lawsuit against Trump

Missoula, Montana - Is "drill, baby, drill" compatible with "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness"?

Eva Lighthiser of Montana, the lead plaintiff in the Lighthiser v. Trump climate lawsuit, poses for a portrait at the US Capitol in Washington DC on July 16, 2025. © ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP

That's the question a federal judge in Montana will weigh this September, as a group of young Americans sues the Trump administration – arguing its aggressive fossil fuel agenda is not only accelerating climate change but also violating their constitutional rights.

Courts worldwide are emerging as tools for driving climate action against political inertia, with the International Court of Justice set to deliver a landmark ruling Wednesday.

"It's very intimidating to think about my future," lead plaintiff Eva Lighthiser told AFP during a recent protest outside Congress, where she and other youth plaintiffs were joined by Democratic lawmakers.

"The climate is very unreliable, it's destabilized, and it's going to get worse – and that is a lot to reconcile with as somebody who's just entering adulthood," said the 19-year-old from Livingston, Montana.

Their case, Lighthiser v. Trump, is among the most high-profile in a new wave of US climate litigation. It hinges on the Fifth Amendment's Due Process Clause, which prohibits the government from depriving people of fundamental rights without due process of law.

Twenty-two young plaintiffs – including several minors – are represented by the nonprofit Our Children's Trust. They are aiming to build on two recent state-level wins.

In 2023, a Montana judge sided with youth plaintiffs who argued the state's failure to consider climate impacts when issuing oil and gas permits violated their right to a clean environment.

A year later in Hawaii, young activists reached a settlement to accelerate decarbonization of the transport sector.