Guatemala struck by powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake

Jalapa, Guatemala - A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Guatemala on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said, with the tremor also felt in El Salvador and Nicaragua.

Guatemala was struck Saturday by a 6.2-magnitude earthquake, whose tremors were also felt in El Salvador and Nicaragua. © IMAGO / Zoonar

No casualties or damage were reported in the three countries.



The tremor hit at 8:53 PM with its epicenter five miles southeast of Jalapa city, at a depth of 165 miles, according to the USGS.

The seismological institute in El Salvador recorded the quake at a magnitude of 5.9 while that of Nicaragua registered it at 5.2-magnitude.

Civil protection authorities of the three Central American countries reported no casualties or damage to infrastructure.