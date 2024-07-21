Guatemala struck by powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Guatemala on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said, with the tremor also felt in El Salvador and Nicaragua.

No casualties or damage were reported in the three countries.

The tremor hit at 8:53 PM with its epicenter five miles southeast of Jalapa city, at a depth of 165 miles, according to the USGS.

The seismological institute in El Salvador recorded the quake at a magnitude of 5.9 while that of Nicaragua registered it at 5.2-magnitude.

Civil protection authorities of the three Central American countries reported no casualties or damage to infrastructure.

Central America is on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a vast area of intense tectonic activity that runs along the west coast of the Americas and across the Pacific basin.

