House Republicans deal heavy blow to gray wolf conservation efforts with new bill

Washington DC - The US House on Tuesday passed a bill that would remove endangered species protections for the gray wolf across much of the country, sparking outrage among conservationists .

The House passed a Republican-sponsored bill that strips the gray wolf of its protected status as an endangered species. © Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks / AFP

Sponsored by far-right Representative Lauren Boebert, the bill passed narrowly along party lines in the Republican-majority House and now heads to the Senate.

The White House on Monday announced its strong opposition to the measure, indicating a likely veto from President Joe Biden if it reaches his desk.

In October 2020, former president Donald Trump removed gray wolves from their protected species status, which was put in place in the 1970s after their near extinction in the continental US.

These protections were restored by a federal judge in February 2022, but not before the lapse in safeguards led to devastating losses: more than 200 were killed in a 72-hour hunting spree in Wisconsin, in just one example.