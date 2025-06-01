How penguin poop is helping the world fight climate change

Antarctica's icy wilderness is warming rapidly under the weight of human-driven climate change , yet a new study points to an unlikely ally in the fight to keep the continent cool: penguin poop.

Published this week in Communications Earth & Environment, the research shows that ammonia wafting off penguin guano seeds extra cloud cover above coastal Antarctica, likely blocking sunlight and nudging temperatures down.

Lead author Matthew Boyer, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Helsinki, said that lab studies had long shown gaseous ammonia can help form clouds.

But "to actually quantify this process and to see its influence in Antarctica hasn't been done," he said.

Antarctica is an ideal natural laboratory. With virtually no human pollution and scant vegetation – both alternative sources of cloud-forming gases – penguin colonies dominate as ammonia emitters.

The birds' future, however, is under threat.

Shrinking sea ice disrupts their nesting, feeding, and predator-avoidance routines – making it all the more urgent to understand their broader ecological role.

Along with other seabirds such as Imperial Shags, penguins expel large amounts of ammonia through droppings, an acrid cocktail of feces and urine released via their multipurpose cloacas.

When that ammonia mixes with sulfur-bearing gases from phytoplankton – the microscopic algae that bloom in the surrounding ocean – it boosts the formation of tiny aerosol particles that grow into clouds.