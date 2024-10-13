How to apply for FEMA disaster assistance after Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton

In the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, many across the US are looking for help in the recovery. This is how to apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

By Evan Williams

In the weeks and months after Hurricanes Helene and Milton, thousands across the US will be in need of support as they pick up the pieces. Many will turn to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) – here's what they need to know.

FEMA has several aid programs designed to help those impacted by natural disasters. If you have been affected by Hurricane Helene, Milton, or both, you may need to lodge an application for help. Not sure whether you qualify, how to go about applying, or just looking for a place to start? Then you've come to the right place. Here's a broad overview of the aid available and the processes for accessing it.

Who qualifies for FEMA disaster assistance?

Individuals and families living in presidentially declared disaster areas may qualify for FEMA assistance. Each case is different, though, with various schemes and levels of assistance available to individuals based on their personal situation. In broad strokes, FEMA aid is available to those: with serious need for essential items like food, water, baby formula, breastfeeding supplies, medication, and more

who have been displaced

who need assistance paying for the funeral of a loved one

who have experienced serious property damage

in need of medical or dental assistance

in need of childcare assistance throughout the cleanup effort

who will need to pay moving and storage expenses How to find out if you qualify for FEMA assistance: To find out if you are living in a declared disaster areas, use the disaster assistance location search tool.

To check which assistance programs you might be eligible for, use the finder tool. Qualification for FEMA disaster assistance is based on location and need. If you believe that you have been unfairly denied aid, you can appeal FEMA's decision. All of FEMA's various application tools are available in multiple languages.

A variety of services and aid is available through FEMA.

What FEMA aid is available?

FEMA assistance is available to provide a variety of services and help for those affected by Hurricane Helene and Milton. Using the Federal Government online tool can help you get a better idea, as individual cases differ. The Biden-Harris administration on October 4 approved an additional $45 million in upfront funding, with more expected to come as a result of Hurricane Milton. FEMA aid is generally categorized under three types: Monetary assistance: Financial support for those in serious need, to help support families and individuals who have experienced property loss, are in need of basic provisions like food and clean water, have incurred severe healthcare costs, have a need for reconstruction and replacement of damaged property, and more.

Financial support for those in serious need, to help support families and individuals who have experienced property loss, are in need of basic provisions like food and clean water, have incurred severe healthcare costs, have a need for reconstruction and replacement of damaged property, and more. Goods provision: FEMA distributes various necessities, like food and water, to those in need.

FEMA distributes various necessities, like food and water, to those in need. Housing assistance: Rental assistance can be provided by FEMA if you have been displaced from your home. In addition, you can access finances to help reimburse you for emergency lodging expenses such as hotels and motels. There is an assortment of services and aid packages available to the victims of Hurricane Helene and Milton. We'd recommend checking the FEMA website for more detailed information.

How to lodge a FEMA disaster assistance application

Those who have been affected by both Hurricane Helene and Milton will need to lodge two applications with FEMA. There are four main methods through which you can apply for FEMA disaster assistance. All methods are available to every individual, and the processing times are all the same, so it is best to simply choose the path that is most convenient for you and your family. Here's how to apply for FEMA disaster assistance: You can complete an application online through the Disaster Assistance online portal.

You can apply on the FEMA app, which is available in the app store.

You can apply via phone at 1-800-621-3362 .

. You can apply in-person at a Disaster Recovery Centre. Follow this link to find one near you. Environment and Climate Hurricane Milton: Floridians refuse to leave "paradise" after deadly storms Once you have lodged your application, you can check its status either online, via the "Check Status" option when you call, or by asking at your local Disaster Recovery Centre.

What information will FEMA need?

FEMA will need an assortment of personal information from you when applying for assistance. We would recommend preparing everything before lodging an application to help streamline and speed up the process. You will need the following: Social Security number

Insurance information

Information and description of damage

Annual household income

Contact information

Bank account information

What is the FEMA phone number?

The phone number for FEMA's Helpline is 1-800-621-3362. It doesn't change depending on your state or location and is available seven days a week between the hours of 7 AM and 10 PM regardless of timezone.

FEMA is not the only organization offering assistance to hurricane victims.

What other assistance is available?

While FEMA is the primary assistance provider for Hurricanes Helene and Milton, there are a number of other organizations that can provide aid. If you have insurance, you should immediately make a claim. These processes can take a while and can require a lot of bureaucracy, so the earlier you start, the better.

you should immediately make a claim. These processes can take a while and can require a lot of bureaucracy, so the earlier you start, the better. For legal assistance, Disaster Legal Services is available to provide legal help to those impacted by a disaster. You can find information on their services here. They are available for help with:

Disaster Legal Services is available to provide legal help to those impacted by a disaster. You can find information on their services here. They are available for help with: Problems with insurance claims



Problems with hospital bills



Loss of property



Wills and loss of life



Powers of attorney



Contracts related to home repair and contractors



Issues with landlords

Shelters and Services: The Red Cross and other non-profits are providing assistance of differing levels and types in declared disaster zones. You can also check out:

The Red Cross and other non-profits are providing assistance of differing levels and types in declared disaster zones. You can also check out: Direct Relief



Feeding America



Save the Children



Care