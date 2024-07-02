Hurricane Beryl kills six as category 5 storm devastates Caribbean

Havana, Cuba - Six people have died in the southeastern Caribbean after Hurricane Beryl, the strongest of its kind ever recorded at this time of year, wreaked havoc across several islands.

Beryl, which was temporarily upgraded to a "potentially catastrophic" category 5 – the highest level – late on Monday, has since lost some of its intensity, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday afternoon.

With sustained maximum winds over 150 miles per hour, Beryl is now a category 4 again, though just below the threshold of 155 mph for category 5, according to the NHC.

Beryl made landfall on Monday morning in the south-eastern Caribbean island of Carriacou, which is part of Grenada, as a category 4 hurricane.

The storm brought devastation to Grenada's Carriacou and Petite Martinique, destroying homes and cutting power and communication lines.

Neighboring island states were also battered by heavy rains and strong winds, including St Vincent and the Grenadines and St Lucia.

The number of confirmed deaths from the hurricane has risen to six, with three reported from Grenada, two from Venezuela, and one from St. Vincent and the Grenadines.