Hurricane Beryl slams into Caribbean island of Carriacou

Bridgetown, Barbados - Hurricane Beryl slammed into the Caribbean island of Carriacou on Monday, producing "life-threatening conditions" including disastrous winds, according to trackers, after the storm strengthened into a powerful Category 4.

With the "extremely dangerous eyewall" moving over the island, which is part of Grenada, the National Hurricane Center warned residents "not leave their shelter as winds will rapidly increase."



The eye of Beryl made landfall on Carriacou Island at 11:10 AM ET, the NHC reported on X, adding in a bulletin that it was creating "catastrophic winds and life-threatening storm surge."

Posting a video showing large waves, the Office of the Prime Minister of Grenada wrote on Facebook that the tri-island state was "experiencing intense winds and damage."

"This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation," the NHC said. "Residents should not leave their shelter and remain in place through the passage of these life-threatening conditions."

Grenada Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell urged citizens to quickly seek shelter and respect an island-wide curfew ordered for 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM Tuesday morning.

Farther northeast in the Caribbean, officials in Barbados said the island was buffeted by high winds and pelting rain but appeared to have avoided disaster, reporting no injuries so far.

Barbados, Grenada, Saint Vincent, the Grenadines, and Tobago were all under hurricane warnings, the NHC said, while a hurricane watch or tropical storm warnings or watches were in effect for Jamaica, Martinique, Trinidad, St Lucia, and parts of the Dominican Republic and Haiti.