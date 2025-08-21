Hurricane Erin brings severe coastal flooding in mainland approach

Kitty Hawk, North Carolina - Hurricane Erin brought coastal flooding to parts of North Carolina and Virginia as it made its closest approach to the US mainland early Thursday.

Hurricane Erin, now Category 2, has brought significant flooding and dangerous surf conditions to the East Coast. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

High waves washed over Highway 12 that links the Outer Banks island chain, making parts impassable, images posted by local authorities showed – proving the giant storm's ability to kick up dangerous seas hundreds of miles from its center.

Though the Mid-Atlantic bore the brunt of the impacts, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) urged beachgoers throughout the entire East Coast to refrain from swimming to avoid being caught in potentially life-threatening conditions.

In a morning update, the NHC said Category 2 Erin was packing winds of 105 miles per hour and creeping slowly north-northeast. It is expected to weaken as it moves further out to sea in the next couple of days.

The Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30, has entered its historical peak.

Despite a relatively quiet start with just five named storms so far, including Erin, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration continues to forecast an above-normal season.

Scientists say climate change is supercharging tropical cyclones: warmer oceans fuel stronger winds, a warmer atmosphere intensifies rainfall, and higher sea levels magnify storm surge.