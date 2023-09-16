Hurricane Lee approaches landfall in Maine, Storm Nigel likely to form

Eastport, Maine - Hurricane Lee has shifted into Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee as it speeds north with a massive wind field that continues to whip across New England and Canada. Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center forecasts Tropical Storm Nigel to join Tropical Storm Margot in the Atlantic along with another weather system with chances to develop.

A statue stands in the wind and rain from what was formerly Hurricane Lee and is now a post-tropical cyclone on September 16, 2023, in Eastport, Maine. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

As of 8:00 AM, the center of Lee was located about 160 miles south-southeast of Eastport, Maine, and 185 miles south-southwest of Halifax, Nova Scotia, moving north at 25 mph with sustained winds of 80 mph.



"A northward motion but at a slower forward speed is expected later today, and the center of Lee is forecast to reach western Nova Scotia around midday," forecasters said. "Lee is then expected to turn toward the north-northeast and northeast and move across Atlantic Canada tonight and Sunday."

While losing the tight center of a tropical system, winds spread out wider as it becomes extratropical and hurricane-force winds are now felt 140 miles out from the center with tropical-storm-force winds out 390 miles.

"Lee is expected to be at or just below hurricane strength when it reaches Nova Scotia later today. Weakening is forecast tonight and Sunday while Lee moves across Atlantic Canada."

The National Weather Service in Boston reported peak winds through early Saturday including a 62 mph gust in Dennis, Massachusetts, 60 mph in Provincetown, and 58 mph in Nantucket.

A hurricane watch remains in effect for parts of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia while a tropical storm warning remains in effect from Westport, Massachusetts up to the U.S.-Canada border as well as Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, and also in parts of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia with a tropical storm watch that also includes Prince Edward Island.