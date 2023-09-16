Hurricane Lee approaches landfall in Maine, Storm Nigel likely to form
Eastport, Maine - Hurricane Lee has shifted into Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee as it speeds north with a massive wind field that continues to whip across New England and Canada. Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center forecasts Tropical Storm Nigel to join Tropical Storm Margot in the Atlantic along with another weather system with chances to develop.
As of 8:00 AM, the center of Lee was located about 160 miles south-southeast of Eastport, Maine, and 185 miles south-southwest of Halifax, Nova Scotia, moving north at 25 mph with sustained winds of 80 mph.
"A northward motion but at a slower forward speed is expected later today, and the center of Lee is forecast to reach western Nova Scotia around midday," forecasters said. "Lee is then expected to turn toward the north-northeast and northeast and move across Atlantic Canada tonight and Sunday."
While losing the tight center of a tropical system, winds spread out wider as it becomes extratropical and hurricane-force winds are now felt 140 miles out from the center with tropical-storm-force winds out 390 miles.
"Lee is expected to be at or just below hurricane strength when it reaches Nova Scotia later today. Weakening is forecast tonight and Sunday while Lee moves across Atlantic Canada."
The National Weather Service in Boston reported peak winds through early Saturday including a 62 mph gust in Dennis, Massachusetts, 60 mph in Provincetown, and 58 mph in Nantucket.
A hurricane watch remains in effect for parts of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia while a tropical storm warning remains in effect from Westport, Massachusetts up to the U.S.-Canada border as well as Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, and also in parts of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia with a tropical storm watch that also includes Prince Edward Island.
Forecasters raise warnings about Tropical Storms Nigel and Margot
Elsewhere in the Atlantic, the NHC expects Tropical Depression Fifteen to grow into Tropical Storm Nigel and eventually shift into what would be the season’s sixth hurricane.
As of 5:00 AM, the center of TD 15 was located about 1,070 miles east-northeast of the Caribbean’s Lesser Antilles moving north-northwest at 14 mph with sustained winds of 35 mph.
"A general northwest or north-northwest motion is expected to continue for the next few days," forecasters said. "Strengthening is expected during the next few days, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm later today and it could become a hurricane by early next week."
Also still churning in the Atlantic is Tropical Storm Margot.
As of 5:00 AM, the center of Margot was located about 660 miles west-southwest of the Azores moving southwest at 7 mph with sustained 60 mph winds. Its tropical-storm-force winds extend out 300 miles.
"It is expected to continue making a slow clockwise loop during the next day or two. A faster northeastward to eastward motion is forecast by early next week," forecasters said. "Additional weakening is forecast during the next day or so, though Margot may re-intensify some by early next week."
Finally, the NHC is keeping track of a tropical wave that is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa by midweek.
"Thereafter, environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development of this system as it moves westward across the eastern tropical Atlantic," forecasters said.
The NHC gives it a 30% chance to develop in the next seven days.
Cover photo: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP