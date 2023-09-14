Hurricane Lee threatens New England coast as states brace for landfall

Coastal New England is facing hurricane, tropical storm , and storm surge watches ahead of a potential landfall from Hurricane Lee this weekend.

Hurricane Lee will lash the Caribbean before heading North towards the coast of New England, where storm watches have been issued. © via REUTERS

The storm, which dropped to a Category 2 Wednesday afternoon, is approaching Bermuda, with strong winds already being felt.

The storm's wind field exploded over recent days, upping the chances that Lee's waves and winds could affect even more spots along its path.

While Florida and the northern Caribbean started feeling Lee's rough surf and rip currents earlier this week, the effects will spread north up the US East Coast throughout the week as Lee moves north.

Lee's outermost winds and waves could reach New England, from Rhode Island to Maine, on Friday. Cape Cod Bay and Nantucket, in Massachusetts, remained under a storm surge watch.

A hurricane watch was issued for down-east Maine to the US-Canada border, where the latest forecast suggests Lee could make landfall.

By the time Lee reaches the north-east coast, the hurricane center said it may be down to a Category 1 hurricane, but with an even larger wind field. Its forecast track takes it north into cooler waters, patches of drier air and more wind shear, which can topple storms.