Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in Jamaica as monster Category 5 storm

Kingston, Jamaica - Ferocious winds and torrential rain tore into Jamaica Tuesday as Hurricane Melissa made landfall, the worst storm ever to strike the island nation and one of the most powerful hurricanes on record.

Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday as an "extremely dangerous" Category 5 storm. © REUTERS

The extremely violent Category 5 system was still crawling across the Caribbean, promising catastrophic floods and life-threatening conditions as maximum sustained winds reached a staggering 185 miles per hour.

"This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation!" warned the US National Hurricane Center, urging residents to stay sheltered and as far from windows as possible, including during the brief calm offered by the storm's eye.

Melissa's sustained wind speed was even more potent than most of recent history's big storms, including 2005's Katrina, which ravaged the US city of New Orleans.

"For Jamaica, it will be the storm of the century so far," said Anne-Claire Fontan of the World Meteorological Organization.

Seven deaths – three in Jamaica, three in Haiti, and one in the Dominican Republic – have already been blamed on the deteriorating conditions, but officials were concerned that many people were ignoring pleas to get to safety.

"Jamaica, this is not the time to be brave," local government minister Desmond McKenzie told a briefing.

He lamented that many of the country's approximately 880 shelters were still in large part empty.