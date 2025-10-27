Jamaica braces for "extremely powerful" Category 5 Hurricane Melissa

Kingston, Jamaica - Hurricane Melissa threatened Jamaica Monday with potentially deadly rains after rapidly intensifying into a top-level Category 5 storm, as residents scrambled for shelter from what could be the island's most violent weather on record.

Hurricane Melissa is expected to bring maximum winds of 165 miles per hour and up to 40 inches of rain. © RICARDO MAKYN / AFP

Melissa has already been blamed for at least four deaths in Haiti and the Dominican Republic, and was set to unleash torrential rains on parts of Jamaica in a direct hit on the Caribbean island.

Part of the punch stems from Melissa's worryingly slow pace: it's lumbering along slower than most people walk, at just three miles per hour or less.

So areas in its path could endure punishing conditions for far longer than a hurricane that passes by more quickly.

Melissa is packing maximum winds nearing 165 miles per hour, the US National Hurricane Center said in its latest update.

Up to 40 inches of rainfall were forecast, with deluges expected to bring flash flooding and landslides to Jamaica, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic.

"This extreme rainfall potential, owing to the slow motion, is going to create a catastrophic event here for Jamaica," NHC Deputy Director Jamie Rhome said.

Storm surge was likely along Jamaica's southern coast, with waters potentially rising some 13 feet with a likelihood of "large and destructive waves."

Experts warned it could be the strongest storm to make landfall in Jamaica's recorded history.

NHC Director Michael Brennan said Jamaicans should prepare to shelter in place well through Tuesday.