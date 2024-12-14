ICJ climate hearings wrap up as vulnerable nations demand bold action

The Hague, Netherlands - As climate change hearings wrapped up Friday at the world's top court, a representative for vulnerable nations voiced "huge disappointment" at the attitude of top polluters and urged judges to make them legally accountable for historic emissions.

The Tuvalu delegation arrives for the International Court of Justice's public hearings in an advisory opinion case on countries' legal obligations to fight climate change in The Hague, Netherlands. © REUTERS

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has played host to history over the past 10 days, with a record number of nations and organizations addressing the court.

More than 100 speakers have presented, ranging from diplomats of the world's top economies to representatives of small island nations making a debut appearance before the UN's top court.

In what many experts have painted as a "David vs. Goliath" battle, stark divisions have emerged between top polluters and those suffering most from climate change.

Major powers such as the US, China, and India have warned the judges not to go beyond the existing legal framework for combating climate change.

But smaller states argue this blueprint, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), is insufficient to mitigate the devastating effects of the climate crisis.

Representing a group of 79 African, Caribbean, and Pacific states, Cristelle Pratt told AFP there was "huge disappointment" at wealthy, powerful countries but that it was "quite unsurprising."

"We cannot just rely on the climate treaties to address this global crisis," said Pratt, from the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States.

"We need to look to the full body of international law. And we do need to do this because of equity and justice. Every human being on this planet has a right to live a worthwhile life," she added.