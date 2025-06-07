In a hotter future, what comes after coral reefs die?

The fate of coral reefs has been written with a degree of certainty rare in climate science: at 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming, most are expected to die.

This undated handout photograph released on Monday by the organization Under The Pole shows corals in the deep sea off the coast of the Greek island of Fournoi. © Handout / Under the Pole / AFP

This is not a far-off scenario. Scientists predict that the rise of 1.5 Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) will be reached within a decade and that beyond that point, many corals simply cannot survive.

It is important to accept this and ask what next "rather than trying to hold onto the past," said David Obura, chair of IPBES, the UN's expert scientific panel on biodiversity.

"I wish it were different," Obura, a Kenyan reef scientist and founding director of CORDIO East Africa, a marine research organisation, told AFP.

"We need to be pragmatic about it and ask those questions, and face up to what the likely future will be."

And yet, it is a subject few marine scientists care to dwell on.

"We are having a hard time imagining that all coral reefs really could die off," said Melanie McField, a Caribbean reef expert, who described a "sort of pre-traumatic stress syndrome" among her colleagues.

"But it is likely in the two-degree world we are rapidly accelerating to," McField, founding director of the Healthy Reefs for Healthy People Initiative, told AFP.

When stressed in hotter ocean waters, corals expel the microscopic algae that provide their characteristic colour and food source. Without respite, bleached corals slowly starve.

At 1.5C of warming relative to pre-industrial times, between 70 and 90% of coral reefs are expected to perish, according to the IPCC, the global authority on climate science.

At 2C, that number rises to 99%.

Even with warming as it stands today – about 1.4C – mass coral death is occurring, and many scientists believe the global collapse of tropical reefs may already be underway.