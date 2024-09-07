Invasive lizard species in Florida may hold key to mosquito-borne viruses

Vero Beach, Florida - A team of scientists studying lizards at the University of Florida has made a discovery so significant that it could be a public health game-changer!

The brown anole may inadvertently have been Florida's protector. © IMAGO/Pond5 Images

While the Peter's rock agama lizard and the brown anole lizard are both invasive species in Florida, their geographical positionings have, for a long time, seen very little overlap.

Yet, as the rock agama continued to spread north, consuming the smaller brown anole on its way, the density of the latter has decreased, and a new threat may be on the brink of emerging.

It turns out that the brown anole lizard has been a magnet for disease-laden mosquitoes that would have otherwise been transmitting deadly diseases like the West Nile Virus.

In a report published by the University of Florida, it has been theorized that this reduction in brown anole lizards could start to result in an increase in diseases being transmitted from mosquitoes to humans.

"Any time a mosquito bites a lizard, it doesn't bite a bird or a human," said Nathan Burkett-Cadena, an associate professor at the university and the chief investigator involved in the study.

"This could result in fewer cases of mosquito-borne disease because birds are natural hosts of some dangerous mosquito-transmitted viruses," he continued.

"It's possible that brown anole lizards have been unwittingly and unintentionally protecting us from West Nile virus and some other mosquito-transmitted diseases."