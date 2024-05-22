Iowa town of Greenfield devastated by deadly tornado: "Basically nothing left"

Greenfield, Iowa - A "devastating tornado " struck the Iowa town of Greenfield Tuesday, resulting in fatalities and injuries, police said.

The tornado "devastated a good portion of" Greenfield, a town of about 2,000 residents 45 southwest of Des Moines, Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Alex Dinkla told a news conference.



"Earlier today, the town of Greenfield was struck by a devastating tornado. Local, county, and state emergency responders quickly initiated search and rescue operations once the tornado passed through the area," Dinkla said.

"Sadly, we can confirm that there have been fatalities with this tornado, also injuries have been sustained by residents here in the Greenfield area," he said.

Dinkla did not give a number of deaths but said about a dozen people had been transported to hospital.

After searches of the area, "we do believe we have everybody accounted for," he said.