Hurricane Beryl hits Texas as evacuations start amid "life-threatening" surge

Houston, Texas - Beryl strengthened to a hurricane , as expected , before hitting Texas on Monday, where some residents were evacuated over warnings of flooding and power outages.

Beryl hit the coast of Texas as a hurricane early on Monday, with winds of up to 80 miles per hour. © REUTERS

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest update that winds were reaching 80 miles per hour as Beryl approached the Texas coast.



"Conditions (are) deteriorating with dangerous storm surge, flash flooding, and strong winds expected," the NHC warned early Monday, warning of a life-threatening storm surge.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado alert for parts of Texas, including Houston.

"We have to take Beryl very, very seriously. Our worst enemy is complacency," said Houston Mayor John Whitmire.

The mayor said he wanted residents in Houston "to know the conditions that you go to sleep under tonight will not be the same that you wake up to in the morning."

Several areas of the Texas coast were under hurricane and storm warnings on Sunday. Beryl is expected to make landfall between the port city of Corpus Christi and Galveston Island early Monday.

The NHC said that rainfall of up to 15 inches is expected in parts of Texas, warning it could cause flash flooding in some areas.

Authorities in Nueces County, home to Corpus Christi, asked tourists to leave the city, while neighboring Refugio County – yet to fully recover from Hurricane Harvey in 2017 – issued a mandatory evacuation order on Saturday.

Galveston issued a voluntary evacuation order for some areas, with videos on social media showing lines of cars heading out of town.