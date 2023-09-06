John Kerry insists US won't pay climate reparations at first-ever African Climate Summit

Nairobi, Kenya - The Biden administration's climate envoy John Kerry has reiterated that the US should not be forced to pay reparations to the countries hardest hit by Western emissions and other legacies of colonialism.

US climate enjoy John Kerry delivers remarks during the first-ever African Climate Summit in Nairobi, Kenya. © LUIS TATO / AFP

While attending the African Climate Summit in Kenya, Kerry noted that 20 countries, including the US, produce 80% of all emissions, while 17 out of the 20 countries most impacted are on the African continent.

The climate czar said the US would give an additional $30 million to boost food security efforts in African nations and that President Joe Biden is working with Congress to provide $3 billion per year in adaptation aid to vulnerable countries.

He also pointed out that the US is working on a transitional committee to design a loss and damages fund for those countries hardest hit by the climate emergency.

But on the sidelines of the summit, Kerry once again told reporters that the US should not be legally required to contribute to such a reparations fund.

"This is not a unique position for the United States and many nations in the world," Kerry told The Daily Nation. "We have said we are not going to create a liability structure on the court. Changing the dynamics and everything we do in a very negative way. We are not going to do that."