Lava spewing from Iceland volcano continues to advance

Reykjavik, Iceland - Lava from a new volcanic fissure on an Icelandic peninsula, the fourth eruption to hit the area since December, steadily advanced on Sunday, but the eruption's intensity had decreased, authorities said.

Icelandic police declared a state of emergency shortly after the eruption at 8:23 PM local time on Saturday evening.

The Icelandic Met Office (IMO) said that response workers were monitoring the lava's advance, "which has been slow and steady since" Sunday morning.

It said that the lava was some 650 feet from the water distribution pipe coming from the nearby Svartsengi power plant.

"But during the night, the intensity of the eruption decreased, and now there are three active openings on the eruptive fissure," the IMO said in a statement, adding that "seismic activity also significantly decreased overnight."

"This development is very similar to the three previous eruptions on the Sundhnukur crater row," the IMO said.

Local media on Saturday evening reported that Iceland's famed Blue Lagoon geothermal spa had been evacuated, as well as the fishing town of Grindavik.