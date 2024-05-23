Mexican monkeys falling out of trees have scientists worried

Cunduacán, Mexico - Scientists and conservation groups in the south of Mexico are concerned that monkey populations could be at risk due to extreme heat and wildfires.

Monkeys in Mexico are falling out of trees due to the extreme heat. © Unsplash/Mario von Rotz

Over the last few weeks, people in and around the south Mexican town of Cunduacán have found groups of mantled howler monkeys dead beneath trees, sometimes in groups of ten or more. In total, local authorities have recorded 85 monkey deaths in the state of Tabasco.

After biologist Gilberto Pozo witnessed two monkeys fall from a tree in front of him, the first assumption was that local wildfires had caused the monkeys to die from smoke inhalation.

Yet, as more monkeys were reported dead over the course of the next few weeks, it became obvious that heatwaves with temperatures of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit were the more likely cause.