Montana youth climate trial scores huge win for young people in landmark climate case

Helena, Montana – In a landmark climate trial, a Montana court on Monday ruled in favor of a group of youths who accused the western US state of violating their rights to a clean environment.

Attorney for the youth plaintiffs Nate Bellinger (l.) of the non-profit law firm Our Childrens Trust during closing arguments in the landmark Held v. Montana climate change lawsuit, where 16 young people argued the state is robbing their future by embracing policies that contribute to climate change. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

District Court Judge Kathy Seeley said a state law preventing agencies from considering the impacts of greenhouse gases when issuing permits for fossil fuel development was unconstitutional.

The case, Held v. State of Montana – brought by plaintiffs ranging in age from five to 22 – has been closely watched because it could bolster similar litigation that has been filed across the country.

"By prohibiting analysis of GHG0 (greenhouse gas) emissions and corresponding impacts to the climate... the MEPA (Montana Environmental Policy Act) Limitation violates Youth Plaintiffs' right to a clean and healthful environment and is unconstitutional on its face," Seeley wrote.

"Plaintiffs have a fundamental constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment, which includes climate as part of the environmental life-support system," Seeley added in her more than 100-page ruling.

The case was the first involving a constitutional claim against a state and also represented a rare instance in which climate experts were questioned on the witness stand.

Julia Olson, executive director of the nonprofit Our Children's Trust, which represented the plaintiffs, welcomed the ruling as a "huge win for Montana, for youth, for democracy, and for our climate."

"Today, for the first time in US history, a court ruled on the merits of a case that the government violated the constitutional rights of children through laws and actions that promote fossil fuels, ignore climate change, and disproportionately imperil young people," Olson said in a statement.

"As fires rage in the West, fueled by fossil fuel pollution, today's ruling in Montana is a game-changer that marks a turning point in this generation's efforts to save the planet from the devastating effects of human-caused climate chaos."