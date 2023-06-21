Montana youth climate trial ends early after historic week of testimony

Helena, Montana - The historic Held v. Montana youth-led climate trial has come to an early close as plaintiffs seek to hold the state accountable for greenhouse gas emissions.

Youth plaintiffs walk to court before closing arguments in the landmark Held v. Montana trial in the Lewis and Clark County Courthouse in Helena. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The groundbreaking trial, which opened June 12, brought together 16 Montana youth who accused the state of violating their constitutional right to a "clean and healthful environment."

Judge Kathy Seeley heard arguments and is set to rule on the plaintiffs' challenge to a provision in the Montana Environmental Policy Act which prohibits government agencies from considering climate impacts when reviewing fossil fuel permitting applications.

The plaintiffs, their attorneys, and scientific experts made a powerful case, speaking to the way human-made climate change is negatively impacting the quality of life of Montana youth and Indigenous communities.

The legal team representing the state of Montana argued that climate change is a global issue and that change needs to happen through legislative rather than judicial means. Only three defense witnesses were called.

The plaintiffs – backed by expert witnesses – countered that fossil fuel projects in Montana, green lit by the state, have a devastating impact on local environments and contribute significantly to greenhouse gas emissions.