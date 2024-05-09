Mounting deaths in Southeast storms after Midwest tornado devastation

Violent storms have been sweeping across large parts of the United States for several days now, killing multiple people and injuring many more in addition to widespread destruction.

Severe tornados have been raging all around the country since the beginning of the week, and the threat to human life is serious.

On Monday, one person was reported to have lost their life in the state of Oklahoma.

The following day, the storms swept across Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan, destroying several wooden mobile homes near the town of Kalamazoo, Michigan.

On Wednesday, authorities reported two more deaths in the state of Tennessee and another fatality in North Carolina.