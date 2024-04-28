Rare spate of tornadoes leave at least two dead in central US

Holdenville, Oklahoma - An exceptional number of powerful tornadoes have ravaged parts of Oklahoma and nearby Great Plains states, with one small town reportedly hit by two separate tornadoes within hours, authorities said Sunday.

An exceptional number of powerful tornadoes ravaged parts of Oklahoma and nearby Great Plains states over the weekend. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

After 78 tornadoes were reported Friday, mostly in Nebraska and Iowa, a separate weather system Saturday brought 35 tornado reports from northern Texas to Missouri, the National Weather Service said.

At least two people, including a four-month-old child, died in the Oklahoma town of Holdenville, according to multiple reports in state and local media, though crews on Sunday were still sifting through the mounds of rubble.

The storms dumped up to seven inches of rain in some places within hours, and meteorologists warned of a continuing danger of extreme weather Sunday, including flash flooding, hail, and more tornadoes.

Videos and images posted on social media showed scores of buildings flattened in the small town of Sulphur, in south-central Oklahoma, with vehicles smashed or overturned and trees stripped of branches and leaves.

Postal trucks in Sulphur rested precariously atop the nearly unrecognizable wreckage of buildings, one video showed. Rescue crews went house to house and vehicle to vehicle in search of victims or survivors.

"DO NOT COME TO SULPHUR UNLESS YOU ARE A FIRST RESPONDER!!!" the Murray County sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.