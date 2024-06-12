"Orcas" take over Wall Street to protest Citibank's investment in climate destruction

New York, New York - A group of climate activists dressed as orcas rallied in front of the Citibank headquarters in New York City on Tuesday to protest its investment in fossil fuel extraction.

Climate activists clad as orcas rally outside the Citibank headquarters in New York City. © Screenshot/X/New York Communities for Change

New York police arrested 33 activists in black-and-white orca suits outside Citibank on Tuesday as a pod of around 100 gathered in downtown Manhattan.

"It is unknown if the NYPD has the aquarium facilities required to arrest dozens of orcas," New York Communities for Change quipped on X.

Previous footage on social media showed the "orcas" chanting "Hey Citi, get off it, put planet over profit" and "Sink the motherf***ing yachts" as a line of people waited to enter the bank building.

Citigroup is known as one of the largest global fossil fuel financiers. The 2024 Banking on Climate Chaos report found the bank has spent an astounding $396 billion on the industry since the Paris Climate Accords were signed in 2015.



Killer whales, meanwhile, have become symbols of resistance against the financial elite amid a string of intentional collisions with yachts and other boats in recent years.

Tuesday's "orca" arrests have left protesters undeterred. On Wednesday morning, New York Communities for Change shared footage of demonstrators, some in white coats, marching and linking arms outside the Citibank headquarters while calling for climate justice now.