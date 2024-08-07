Photos of Swiss glacier taken 15 years apart reveal shocking effects of global warming

Rhône Glacier, Switzerland - Photos taken by a British couple vacationing in Switzerland showed in dramatic detail just how much ice a famous Swiss glacier has lost in the last two decades dominated by global warming.

The Rhône glacier has seen staggering ice loss over the last 15 years. © Collage: IMAGO/Zoonar & IMAGO/Panthermedia

In a post on X, Duncan and Helen Porter shared a side-by-side image of their visit to the Rhône Glacier, first in 2009 and then in 2024.

The couple expected to capture a stunning memory fifteen years in the making. Yet, when they arrived, they were left in shock at what they saw.

The glacier, which had previously covered most of the hill behind the viewing point, is now a shadow of its former self, with gray rocks and a lake where ice used to be.

"Fifteen years minus one day between these photos. Taken at the Rhône glacier in Switzerland today," Duncan Porter wrote on X. "Not gonna lie, it made me cry."