Plastic pollution alliance exposed for producing more waste than they remove

Data obtained by Greenpeace has exposed a massive anti-plastic pollution alliance as having produced 1000 times more new plastic than it has removed from the environment .

The AEPW has produced 1000 times more plastic than it has removed from the environment. © Unsplash/Martijn Vonk

While the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW) promised to divert 15 million tons of plastic waste from the environment between 2018 and 2023, they have only succeeded in removing 118,500 tons.

In that same time, AEPW member companies ExxonMobil, Shell, TotalEnergies, and ChevronPhillips have produced a joint amount of 132 million tons over that same five-year period.

According to an Unearthed investigation, the AEPW acts more as a PR tool for the associated companies, with the goal of changing the conversation "away from short-term simplistic bans of plastic."

Figures shared with Greenpeace by a consultancy have revealed that just five of the AEPW's members produce more plastic waste in two days than the Alliance has cleaned up over the period since 2018.

"It's hard to imagine a clearer example of greenwashing in this world," environmental campaigner Bill McKibben told Greenpeace.

"The oil and gas industry – which is pretty much the same thing as the plastics industry – has been at this for decades."

It is believed that plastic numbers made public in the report are actually significantly less than real-world amounts, as they only include two types of plastic commonly used in food packaging.