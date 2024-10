Powerful solar storm forecasted to strike the US

A massive ball of plasma and accompanying magnetic field ejected from the Sun is expected to strike Earth on Thursday morning, potentially triggering auroras as far south as Alabama, according to US forecasters.

A massive ball of plasma and accompanying magnetic field ejected from the Sun is expected to strike Earth on Thursday morning, potentially triggering auroras as far south as Alabama, according to US forecasters. © PAUL CROCK / AFP

It comes as the Sun approaches – or is possibly at – the peak of its 11-year cycle, when activity is heightened.



In May, the planet experienced its most powerful geomagnetic storms in two decades, producing colorful displays across night skies far from the poles.

"The current anticipation is that it is going to arrive tomorrow morning to midday, Eastern time, and perhaps continue on into the following day," Shawn Dahl of the Space Weather Prediction Center told reporters at a briefing on Wednesday.

As the coronal mass ejection (CME) travels through space at 2.5 million miles an hour, the agency has put in place a level 4 geomagnetic storm watch (G4).

That is one level below the highest possible G5, seen in May – but the final outcome could be either below or above G4.

Better predictions aren't possible until around 15-30 minutes before impact, when it crosses tracking satellites, a million miles from Earth.

Dahl said the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), already under pressure as it deals with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene and the approaching Hurricane Milton, had been informed, as have companies operating the North American power grid, so they can take mitigation steps if necessary.

When CMEs slam into Earth's magnetosphere, they can create geomagnetic storms. The storms can disrupt satellites orbiting Earth and affect things like radio signals and GPS positioning systems.