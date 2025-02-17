Powerful storms claim at least ten lives in Kentucky and Georgia

Kentucky - At least 10 people have died in the eastern US, including nine in Kentucky, as powerful storms brought flooding and exceptionally powerful winds, downing trees and cutting power, local officials announced Sunday.

Law enforcement officers surround a vehicle that fell from a cliff near the North Fork Kentucky River amid severe storms on February 16, 2025. © JON CHERRY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Brutally cold weather is expected to hit much of the country later in the week.

"I'm heartbroken to share we've lost at least 8 people to this storm," Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on X. "And remember, the severe weather continues."

Beshear said the number of fatalities was likely to increase, later confirming a ninth person had died.

In addition, one person died in Atlanta, Georgia. The victim was killed when an "extremely large" tree fell on his house early Sunday, local fire official Scott Powell told local media.

Most of the dead in Kentucky, Beshear said in an earlier news conference, drowned when trapped in their vehicles by fast-rising floodwaters. The victims included a mother and her child.

The governor, who has declared a state of emergency, urged people to stay off the roads.

Beshear said more than 1,000 people had been rescued by first responders within 24 hours.

The storm was blowing up from the South and into the US Northeast, a region struck in recent weeks by a succession of extreme cold, snow, rain, and powerful winds.

More than 500,000 customers were without power Sunday from the South through New York state, according to monitoring website poweroutage.us.