Powerful Typhoon Shanshan hammers into southern Japan

Fukuoka, Japan - Typhoon Shanshan slammed into Japan's main southern island of Kyushu early Thursday, with authorities advising thousands of people to evacuate and issuing the highest warning level for wind and storm surges.

The weather office said that Japan's most powerful typhoon this year made landfall at around 8:00 AM local time, packing gusts of up to 157 miles per hour.



Kyushu's utility operator said that 254,610 houses were already without power.

"Special warnings of violent storms, high waves, and high tides are being issued to the Kagoshima region (of Kyuhsu)," the Japan Meteorological Office said.

"Please exercise maximum vigilance against violent storms, high waves, and high tides in Kagoshima, as well as landslides, flooding in low-lying areas, and overflowing rivers in southern Kyushu," it said.

"Please also be advised that the risk of a disaster due to heavy rain can rapidly escalate in western Japan as Friday approaches."

Heavy rain brought by Shanshan has been lashing large parts of Japan since Tuesday.

Three members of a family died after a landslide buried a house in Gamagori, a city in central Aichi prefecture, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported early Thursday, citing local government officials.

The deceased included a couple in their 70s as well as a son in his 30s, while two adult daughters in their 40s survived with injuries, Kyodo reported.

For southern Kyushu, the JMA predicted an enormous 43 inches of precipitation in the 48 hours to Friday morning.

Video on public broadcaster NHK TV showed roof tiles being blown off houses, broken windows, and felled trees.