Rare snow socks New Orleans as Arctic blast chills large swaths of the US

New Orleans, Louisiana - Bitter Arctic air plunged more than half the US into a deep freeze Tuesday, including New Orleans, where the heaviest snow in decades brought dangerous conditions to the famously festive Gulf Coast city.

People make their way down a snowy Canal Street in New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 21, 2025. © Michael DeMocker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Temperatures dropped more than 30 degrees Fahrenheit below average across large swaths of the country, causing airports, schools, and health clinics to shutter and major roadways to close due to ice and freezing rain.

Over 170 million Americans were enduring an especially frigid Arctic front that has already impacted scores of communities, including the capital of Washington, where President Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday was moved indoors due to the weather.

"Dangerous cold weather for most of the country," blared the latest National Weather Service (NWS) report on Tuesday. The agency has issued storm warnings across parts of eight states in the US Southeast and said the region could see record cold temperatures.

Extreme cold was also threatening states in the Plains and the Upper Midwest, where life-threatening wind chills down to 50 degrees below zero were possible, according to the NWS.

Across the US South – especially the Gulf Coast, which is far more accustomed to temperate or tropical weather than dangerously low temperatures – officials warned of frostbite and hypothermia.

New Orleans, a city more often targeted by tropical hurricanes, was slammed with at least seven inches of snow Tuesday, the NWS said, soaring past the city's record single-day snowfall that had held since 1948.