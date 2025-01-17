Trump announces inauguration will be moved inside due to "very cold weather"

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to be sworn into his second term on Monday, but the promise of frigid cold weather has forced a change of plans.

In a recent social media post, President-elect Donald Trump announced that his inauguration on Monday will be held indoors due to severe weather. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, Trump shared a lengthy post to his Truth Social platform, in which he lamented that the forecasted weather on Monday "could take temperatures into severe record lows."

"Therefore, I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather," Trump wrote, adding that "dignitaries and guests" invited to the event will be "brought into the Capitol."

He went on to say that the "hundreds of thousands of supporters" expected to show up for the inauguration will be able to view a livestream of it at the nearby Capital One Arena, where he will join fans after he is sworn in.

He added that events surrounding the inauguration will "remain the same," and claimed the arena will "host the Presidential Parade."

Trump is also expected to host a rally at the arena the day before his inauguration, which will mark his first event in DC since the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021.