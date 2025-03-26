Scientists warn of shocking fatal deer disease that could spread to humans

Newly released data triggered scientists to issue a warning about the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD) through deer, elk, moose, and reindeer populations in the US and Canada.

Scientists are warning about the potential spread of chronic wasting disease in game populations, and have asked that journalists not use the term "zombie deer disease." © IMAGO/Imagn Images

The contagious disease has now reached both wild and domestic game herds across 36 US States and four Canadian provinces, causing mass deaths as there is no vaccine or treatment available.

Scientists have described the spread as a "slow-motion disaster in the making," but are now warning that the always-fatal disease could "spillover" to humans if more is not done.

CWD is more commonly referred to in the press and by wider society as "zombie deer disease" due to symptoms that are eerily similar to those of the fictional monsters.

The term has caused concern among scientists, who believe that it "trivializes" the potentially disastrous situation the US may be facing if the disease becomes more prevalent or spreads to humans.

"It leaves readers with the false impression that this is nothing more than some strange fictional menace you’d find in the plot of a sci-fi film," epidemiologist Michael Osterholm told The Guardian.

"Animals that get infected with CWD do not come back from the dead," he said. "CWD is a deathly serious public and wildlife health issue."