Strong earthquake hits southern California, says US Geological Survey

A shallow 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit southern California on Monday, geologists said. (Stock image) © Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP

The tremor was centered 2.5 miles south of Julian, which is around 20 miles from the US border with Mexico and was eight miles deep, according to data from the US Geological Survey.

The initial quake, which hit just after 10:00 AM, was followed by a series of smaller aftershocks.

There were no immediate reports of serious damage, and scientists said structural problems were unlikely.

Because the quake occurred on land, there was no chance of a tsunami.

People in the Mexican border city of Tijuana took to social media to say they had felt the quake.

Tremors were also felt north of Los Angeles, while local train services were suspended.

The US West Coast is the confluence of tectonic plates, where several fault lines generate frequent tremors.

Southern California has been struck by a number of major earthquakes, including one in 1994 that hit Northridge in the Los Angeles area, killing dozens of people and injuring thousands more.

It also caused billions of dollars of damage to homes and infrastructure.