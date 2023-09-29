Teen climate activists occupy Kevin McCarthy's office as government shutdown looms

Washington DC - Dozens of teenagers occupied the office of the top Republican lawmaker on Thursday to protest against a looming government shutdown they say will exacerbate the climate crisis.

Sunrise Movement members who protested at House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's office stand on the East Lawn at the US Capitol in Washington DC. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

The Sunrise Movement, a nationwide youth environmental campaign, said around 30 of its members flooded inside House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's office while over a hundred more crowded the hallway outside.



The group says 18 protesters were detained by police after refusing to disperse.

"Our generation is on the front lines of this crisis," Ariela Lara (17), a high school senior from the Bay Area in California, told AFP.

"We sit at the center of climate disaster and government neglect, and that's what we've been seeing from the Republican Party, especially McCarthy, who is the face of it all."

Brandishing signs that read "The GOP Hates Gen Z" – a reference to the Republicans' "Grand Old Party" moniker – the activists made speeches and sang protest songs during their half-hour "occupation" of McCarthy's office.

McCarthy was not present during the protest at the Rayburn House Office Building, across the road from the US Capitol.