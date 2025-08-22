Trump trade investigation could see tariffs put on wind farms

Washington DC - President Donald Trump started a trade investigation into imported wind turbines that could see massive levies slapped on the crucial renewable energy source.

The US Department of Commerce launched a national security investigation into imports of wind turbines and their components, after the White House broadened the reach of its 50% steel and aluminum tariffs this week to include wind turbines and their parts.

It could lead to additional tariffs, quotas, or other trade restrictions on wind turbines and their components if imports are deemed to harm US national security.

The department's Bureau of Industry and Security began the investigation on August 13, and is seeking public comment on issues including US dependence on foreign supply chains, particularly from China.

A department notice released on Thursday specifically made reference to the potential for foreign nations to "weaponize their control over supplies of wind turbines and their parts" through export restrictions.

The probe will also scrutinize foreign government subsidies, predatory trade practices, and the concentration of US imports from a small number of suppliers or nations, the notice said.