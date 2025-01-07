Tibet hit by massive earthquake that kills over 100 people

Xigaze, Tibet - A massive 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Tibet on Tuesday, collapsing buildings and killing over 100 people, with tremors also felt in Nepal and parts of India.

The earthquake struck near the border with Nepal in the city of Xigaze at 9:05 AM local time. China's Earthquake Networks Center gave the quake a magnitude of 6.8, which the US Geological Survey reported it as 7.1.

Local surveillance footage published by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV show the moment that the earthquake struck. As the buildings shake violently, people are seen running through a store as products crash to the ground.

Video and images released in the aftermath show utter devastation, with collapsed buildings and streets strewn with rubble.

"A total of 95 people have been confirmed dead and 130 others injured as of 3PM," China's state-owned news agency Xinhua reported initially.

Speaking to the AFP, shopkeeper Sangji Dangzhi, whose supermarket suffered major damage, said that the situation in Tingri county was "very serious."

"Here the houses are made from dirt so when the earthquake came... lots of houses collapsed," the 34-year-old said.