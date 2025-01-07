Tibet hit by massive earthquake that kills over 100 people
Xigaze, Tibet - A massive 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Tibet on Tuesday, collapsing buildings and killing over 100 people, with tremors also felt in Nepal and parts of India.
The earthquake struck near the border with Nepal in the city of Xigaze at 9:05 AM local time. China's Earthquake Networks Center gave the quake a magnitude of 6.8, which the US Geological Survey reported it as 7.1.
Local surveillance footage published by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV show the moment that the earthquake struck. As the buildings shake violently, people are seen running through a store as products crash to the ground.
Video and images released in the aftermath show utter devastation, with collapsed buildings and streets strewn with rubble.
"A total of 95 people have been confirmed dead and 130 others injured as of 3PM," China's state-owned news agency Xinhua reported initially.
Speaking to the AFP, shopkeeper Sangji Dangzhi, whose supermarket suffered major damage, said that the situation in Tingri county was "very serious."
"Here the houses are made from dirt so when the earthquake came... lots of houses collapsed," the 34-year-old said.
Authorities respond to 7.1 magnitude earthquake in Tibet
According to Xinhua, Chinese authorities have dispatched about 22,000 disaster relief items to the region, including tents, quilts, and winter coats, as temperatures are expected to reach about zero degrees Fahrenheit tonight.
"More than 3,400 rescuers and over 340 medical workers have been sent to the quake-hit area," Xinhua claims.
President Xi Jinping has ordered an "all-out" rescue effort to save lives and minimize casualties, according to reports from CCTV.
"It is essential to strengthen earthquake monitoring and early warning, promptly allocate emergency rescue supplies, expedite the repair of damaged infrastructure, ensure the basic needs of residents are met, and guarantee a safe and warm winter for all," Xi reportedly said.
The Dalai Lama issued a statement saying that he was "deeply saddened" by what had happened and offering his prayers to those who have lost loved ones.
In a message to Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "Russia shares the grief of those who have lost relatives and close ones as a result of this natural disaster."
UPDATE, January 7, 10:00 AM ET: Death toll rises
The death toll from Tuesday's devastating earthquake rose to at least 126, Chinese state media said.
"A total of 126 people have been confirmed dead and 188 others injured as of 7:00 PM (6:00 AM ET) Tuesday," Xinhua reported.
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/STR & AFP/Handout