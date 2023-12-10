Tornadoes kill six as severe storms tear through southeast

Clarksville, Tennessee - Tornadoes tore through Tennessee on Saturday, leaving at least six people dead, damaging homes and causing blackouts, authorities said.

At least six people were killed as tornadoes wreaked havoc in Tennessee on Saturday. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

Three people died in a suburb of Nashville, the southeastern state's capital, while photos posted by the city's Office of Emergency Management showed downed trees and collapsed homes.

"Unfortunately we can confirm there are 3 fatalities as a result of the severe weather on Nesbitt Lane," the office wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

In the city of Clarksville, about 40 miles away, two adults and one child were killed by a tornado, according to a statement from the Montgomery County government.

"Additionally, 23 people have been treated at the hospital," it said.

First responders were "still in the search and rescue phase of this disaster," it added, asking residents to stay off the roads.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew from 9:00 PM Saturday.

"I find it is necessary for the health, safety, and welfare of the community to place the City under a Curfew for tonight (12/9) and tomorrow night (12/10)," Pitts said in a statement.