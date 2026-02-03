Cat is left outside animal shelter with note, but things are not all they appear: "It's not safe for him"

Florida - As employees at a South Florida animal shelter were about to go home, they couldn't believe what they were seeing. Outside the front door, they found a cat abandoned with a heartbreaking handwritten note.

Georgie the cat was abandoned along with a heartbreaking note. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@savingsageanimalrescue

"I am sorry.. It's not safe for him at my house. He doesn't deserve to be hurt. I'm sorry. Please help him," read the note on the piece of paper.

Without hesitation, the staff from Saving Sage Animal Rescue brought the cat, who was later named Georgie, into the facility and began to examine his condition.

Despite the alarming note, Georgie was not injured and was in good health.

Regardless of what may have happened to him in the past, he also met the team with great gentleness.

"We all were madly in love with him," a shelter spokeswoman told Newsweek. "He was so sweet."

The kitty only stayed with his rescuers for a few days, as a woman who wanted to adopt Georgie came forward at the end of January.