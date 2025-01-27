Traveler catches his own airplane getting struck by lightning in shocking footage

São Paulo, Brazil - A British Airways passenger filmed a lightning strike on his plane at an airport in São Paulo, Brazil in this amazing viral video!

A British Airways passenger filmed a lightning strike on his plane at an airport in São Paulo, Brazil in this amazing viral video! © Collage: Screenshots/X/@bernaldinho79

Bernhard Warr shared the enlightening footage on Friday via X.

In his post, he wrote, "I'm in GRU (São Paulo/Guarulhos International Airport) waiting to come home [but] my plane has had to go off for a check. What sort of checks will get done on it?"

His question apparently went unanswered.

After some delay, Warr later announced that he had landed safely back home in London, England.

Whew!

But how did Warr get this shocking footage in the first place?

"We were watching the storm and saw a few forks dropping on the far side of the airfield," he explained in the comments under his X post.

"I thought it might be cool the get our plane in the foreground and then it happened right in front of me! Total fluke!!"