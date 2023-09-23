Tropical Storm Ophelia makes landfall with strong winds and heavy rain in North Carolina

Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall in North Carolina and is expected to weaken as it moves northwards. © via REUTERS

The NHC said the system’s center made landfall near Emerald Isle in far eastern North Carolina around 6:15 AM with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour. At the time an observation in Cape Lookout, North Carolina, reported a gust to 73 miles per hour.



As of 8 AM, Ophelia was located about 40 miles northwest of Cape Lookout and 95 northeast of Cape Fear moving north at 13 miles per hour with winds that dropped to 65. Tropical-storm-force winds extend out up to 310 miles.

"A continued northward motion is expected today, followed by a turn toward the northeast on Sunday," forecasters said.

"On the forecast track, the center of Ophelia will move across eastern North Carolina this morning, and then move into southeastern Virginia, and the Delmarva Peninsula by the end of today into and Sunday."